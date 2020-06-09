Markets
FTAI.PRA

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors' Series A Preferred Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC's 8.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: FTAI.PRA) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $20.46 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.82% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FTAI.PRA was trading at a 12.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.13% in the "Transportation" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FTAI.PRA shares, versus FTAI:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FTAI.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC's 8.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares:

FTAI.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC's 8.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: FTAI.PRA) is currently down about 5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FTAI) are off about 7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTAI.PRA FTAI

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular