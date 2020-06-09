Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors' Series A Preferred Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC's 8.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: FTAI.PRA) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $20.46 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.82% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FTAI.PRA was trading at a 12.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.13% in the "Transportation" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FTAI.PRA shares, versus FTAI:

Below is a dividend history chart for FTAI.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC's 8.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC's 8.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: FTAI.PRA) is currently down about 5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FTAI) are off about 7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.