Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 3/4/22, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC's 8.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: FTAI.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 3/15/22. As a percentage of FTAI.PRB's recent share price of $24.54, this dividend works out to approximately 2.04%, so look for shares of FTAI.PRB to trade 2.04% lower — all else being equal — when FTAI.PRB shares open for trading on 3/4/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.21%, which compares to an average yield of 8.07% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTAI.PRB shares, versus FTAI:

Below is a dividend history chart for FTAI.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC's 8.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC's 8.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: FTAI.PRB) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FTAI) are up about 6.8%.

