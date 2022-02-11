Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FTAI

In trading on Friday, shares of Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.62, changing hands as low as $26.54 per share. Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC shares are currently trading off about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTAI's low point in its 52 week range is $21.27 per share, with $34.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.72.

