Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FTAI

In trading on Friday, shares of Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.71, changing hands as high as $14.95 per share. Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTAI's low point in its 52 week range is $3.69 per share, with $21.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.51.

