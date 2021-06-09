Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0071 = US$20m ÷ (US$3.6b - US$856m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an ROCE of 0.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 9.2%.

NYSE:FTAI Return on Capital Employed June 9th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors here for free.

What Can We Tell From Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors' ROCE Trend?

The fact that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 0.7% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is utilizing 80% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 24% of its operations, which isn't ideal. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors we've found 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

