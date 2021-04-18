Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Has No Shortage Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had debt of US$1.90b, up from US$1.42b in one year. However, it does have US$121.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.78b.

How Healthy Is Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:FTAI Debt to Equity History April 18th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had liabilities of US$328.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.96b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$121.7m as well as receivables valued at US$153.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$2.01b.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$1.92b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 0.49 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.0 hit our confidence in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Worse, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors's EBIT was down 27% over the last year. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

To be frank both Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and its track record of (not) growing its EBIT make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. And even its net debt to EBITDA fails to inspire much confidence. Considering all the factors previously mentioned, we think that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors really is carrying too much debt. To us, that makes the stock rather risky, like walking through a dog park with your eyes closed. But some investors may feel differently. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

