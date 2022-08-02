Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NASDAQ:FTAI) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.33

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) will pay a dividend of $0.33 on the 29th of August. This means the annual payment is 5.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Despite not generating a profit, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 68.2% over the next year. The company seems to be going down the right path, but it will take a little bit longer than a year to cross over into profitability. Unless this happens fairly soon, the dividend could start to come under pressure.

NasdaqGS:FTAI Historic Dividend August 2nd 2022

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Is Still Building Its Track Record

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The payments haven't really changed that much since 7 years ago. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Earnings per share has been sinking by 53% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 16% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We're Not Big Fans Of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors' Dividend

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors make more consistent payments in the future. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

