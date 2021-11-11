Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FTAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that FTAI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.94, the dividend yield is 5.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTAI was $25.94, representing a -25.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.79 and a 53.58% increase over the 52 week low of $16.89.

FTAI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). FTAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports FTAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.98%, compared to an industry average of 18.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ftai Dividend History page.

