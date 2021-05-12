Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FTAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that FTAI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.41, the dividend yield is 4.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTAI was $28.41, representing a -10.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.81 and a 278.3% increase over the 52 week low of $7.51.

FTAI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as United Rentals, Inc. (URI) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). FTAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports FTAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 143.02%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FTAI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

