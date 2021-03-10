Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FTAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that FTAI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTAI was $31.17, representing a -2.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.81 and a 744.72% increase over the 52 week low of $3.69.

FTAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.21. Zacks Investment Research reports FTAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 118.14%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FTAI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

