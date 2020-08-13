Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FTAI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that FTAI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.06, the dividend yield is 7.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FTAI was $17.06, representing a -21.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.73 and a 362.33% increase over the 52 week low of $3.69.

FTAI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.22. Zacks Investment Research reports FTAI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -75.89%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FTAI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.