Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.11%, the lowest has been 3.83%, and the highest has been 24.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.03 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 31.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAI is 1.12%, an increase of 20.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.80% to 75,866K shares. The put/call ratio of FTAI is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is 33.02. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.23% from its latest reported closing price of 27.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is 938MM, an increase of 3.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Washington State Investment Board holds 11,786K shares representing 11.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 4,050K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Mountain Partners holds 3,777K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,343K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 17.91% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 2,743K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTAI Aviation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.