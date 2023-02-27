Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors said on February 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $25.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.30%, the lowest has been 3.83%, and the highest has been 24.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.97 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.16% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is $28.32. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.16% from its latest reported closing price of $25.71.

The projected annual revenue for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is $938MM, an increase of 32.36%. The projected annual EPS is $2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors. This is a decrease of 124 owner(s) or 81.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAI is 0.61%, a decrease of 54.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.43% to 5,941K shares. The put/call ratio of FTAI is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jefferies Group holds 1,897K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 20.01% over the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,368K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 25.63% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,200K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,443K shares, representing a decrease of 20.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 8.43% over the last quarter.

RAAAX - Altegris holds 666K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068K shares, representing a decrease of 60.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 35.50% over the last quarter.

LKEQX - LKCM Equity Fund holds 200K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTAI Aviation Background Information

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

