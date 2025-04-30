Stocks
FTAI

FORTRESS TRANS INFRASTR INVS Earnings Results: $FTAI Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 30, 2025 — 04:55 pm EDT

FORTRESS TRANS INFRASTR INVS ($FTAI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.87 per share, missing estimates of $1.22 by $0.35. The company also reported revenue of $502,080,000, missing estimates of $574,997,908 by $-72,917,908.

FORTRESS TRANS INFRASTR INVS Insider Trading Activity

FORTRESS TRANS INFRASTR INVS insiders have traded $FTAI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FORTRESS TRANS INFRASTR INVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of FORTRESS TRANS INFRASTR INVS stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORTRESS TRANS INFRASTR INVS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTAI in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/02/2025
  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024
  • Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024
  • JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/31/2024
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

FORTRESS TRANS INFRASTR INVS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTAI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FTAI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Myles Walton from Wolfe Research set a target price of $190.0 on 01/10/2025
  • Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $190.0 on 12/31/2024

