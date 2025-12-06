Fortress Real Estate Investments (JSE:FFB) Price Target Increased by 11.72% to 25.45

The average one-year price target for Fortress Real Estate Investments (JSE:FFB) has been revised to R25,45 / share. This is an increase of 11.72% from the prior estimate of R22,78 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R21,01 to a high of R27,82 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.96% from the latest reported closing price of R2 456,00 / share.

Fortress Real Estate Investments Maintains 0.07% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.07%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortress Real Estate Investments. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFB is 0.05%, an increase of 65.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 60,648K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,808K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,850K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFB by 1.19% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,327K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,968K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFB by 1.19% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 12,660K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,498K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFB by 0.31% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 4,485K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,406K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFB by 6.72% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,810K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,701K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFB by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.