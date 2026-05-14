Fortress Private Ledger Buys $2.8 Million Worth of FEGE -- a Global Equity ETF Outpacing the S&P 500

Key Points

Fortress Private Ledger increased its FEGE position by 56,821 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $2.8 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The purchase brought Fortress' total position to 107,865 shares, valued at $5.1 million as of March 31, 2026.

Post-trade, FEGE represents 1.6% of Fortress Private Ledger's reportable assets under management (AUM), which amounts to a roughly 0.9 percentage point increase in the fund's overall AUM allocation.

10 stocks we like better than Torray Equity Income Fund - First Eagle Global Equity ETF ›

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Fortress Private Ledger, LLC, increased its stake in the First Eagle Global Equity ETF (NYSE:FEGE) by 56,821 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value, based on the quarter’s average closing price, was $2.8 million.

What else to know

This purchase brought FEGE to 1.6% of Fortress Private Ledger's reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: PLTR: $40.9 million (12.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $17.6 million (5.5% of AUM) NYSE: CGDV: $15.7 million (4.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $13.9 million (4.3% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, FEGE shares were trading at $49.95, up about 33% over the past year -- outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 6 percentage points, and outperforming its Global Large-Stock Blend category benchmark by roughly 7 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.8 billion Expense ratio 0.50% Dividend yield 2.41% 1-year return (as of May 13, 2026) 33.39%

ETF snapshot

First Eagle Global Equity ETF (FEGE) is an actively managed fund focused on global equity investments.

Targets investors seeking diversified exposure to global equity markets.

Leverages a flexible mandate to allocate capital across U.S. and international markets.

Invests at least 80% of net assets in global equities under normal conditions.

What this transaction means for investors

Fortress Private Ledger's decision to more than double its FEGE stake is worth a second look for retail investors. FEGE was already a small position for Fortress, suggesting the firm’s conviction in this ETF has grown over time. The size of the purchase also suggests the fund sees something in global equity markets that it isn’t finding in its existing U.S.-heavy holdings.

FEGE's appeal isn't hard to see. Its roughly 33% one-year gain puts it ahead of the S&P 500 and well ahead of its Global Large-Stock Blend category peers -- a meaningful edge for an actively managed fund that charges a 0.5% expense ratio. Active global funds often struggle to justify their costs relative to passive alternatives, so consistent outperformance is a genuine differentiator here.

For everyday investors, this kind of institutional move is less of a buy signal and more of a reminder that global equity diversification -- often overlooked when U.S. markets are running hot -- can still deliver. FEGE's flexible mandate allows it to go where the opportunities are, across borders and market caps. Investors looking to complement a U.S.-heavy portfolio may find that kind of flexibility worth exploring, whether through FEGE directly or a comparable globally diversified fund.

Should you buy stock in Torray Equity Income Fund - First Eagle Global Equity ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Torray Equity Income Fund - First Eagle Global Equity ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Torray Equity Income Fund - First Eagle Global Equity ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,205!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,384,459!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 999% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 14, 2026.

Andy Gould has positions in Apple, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies and has the following options: long January 2027 $125 calls on Nvidia and short January 2027 $125 puts on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.