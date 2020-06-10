Fortress Investment Group To Acquire Finjan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) has entered into a merger agreement, under which affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC would acquire all outstanding shares of Finjan common stock in a deal with an aggregate equity value of approximately $43.9 million. Fortress will commence a tender offer to purchase all the outstanding shares of Finjan's common stock for $1.55 per share.

In connection with the transaction, directors and officers of the company, together with shareholders, in the aggregate holding approximately 28 percent of the outstanding shares of common stock, have agreed to tender their shares in the offer.

