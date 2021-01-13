Fortress Capital Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Fortress targeting financial services, raised $350 million by offering 35 million units at $10. The company offered 5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Michael Nierenberg, who is a Managing Director in the Private Equity Group at Fortress and serves as CEO and Chairman of New Residential Investment (NYSE: NRZ), and CFO Daniel Bass, who has served as CFO at Fortress since 2003.



Fortress' other SPACs include Fortress Value Acquisition III (FVT.U; +9% from $10 offer price), which raised $200 million earlier this month; Fortress Value Acquisition II (FAII.U; +12%), which raised $300 million in August 2020; and Fortress Value Acquisition I, which went public in April 2020 and completed its business combination with MP Materials (MP; +245%) in November. Fortress Capital Acquisition intends to concentrate on businesses in the financial services sector including, but not limited to, services and technology businesses that provide support to the financial services sector.



Fortress Capital Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol FCAX.U. Citi and Goldman Sachs acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Fortress' financials SPAC Fortress Capital Acquisition prices upsized $350 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

