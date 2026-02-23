BioTech
Fortress Biotech's Cyprium To Sell $250 Million Priority Review Voucher; Shares Rise

February 23, 2026 — 10:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) and its majority-owned subsidiary, Cyprium Therapeutics, Inc., announced that Cyprium has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) for gross proceeds of $205 million, subject to customary closing conditions.

The PRV was issued following the U.S. FDA approval of ZUCUBO (copper histidinate, formerly known as CUTX-101) on January 12, 2026, for the treatment of Menkes disease in pediatric patients.

Cyprium had previously transferred development and commercialization rights for ZUCUBO to Sentynl Therapeutics in December 2023, while retaining eligibility for tiered royalties on net sales and up to $129 million in milestone payments. Under the agreement, Cyprium will also remit 20% of PRV sale proceeds to the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Lindsay A.Rosenwald, M.D., Fortress' Chairman, President and CEO, highlighted the transaction as part of Fortress' ongoing execution of value-generating corporate strategies, noting three FDA approvals in the past 15 months and the recent sale of Checkpoint Therapeutics to Sun Pharma. Lung S. Yam, Cyprium's President and CEO, emphasized the approval of ZUCUBO as a milestone for Menkes disease patients and reaffirmed Cyprium's commitment to advancing its AAV-ATP7A gene therapy program.

FBIO has traded between $1.33 and $4.53 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $4.03, up 20%.

