Fortress Biotech Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Shares Cross 11.5% Yield Mark

BNK Invest
In trading on Monday, shares of Fortress Biotech Inc's 9.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: FBIOP) were yielding above the 11.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $2.3438), with shares changing hands as low as $20.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 10.09% in the "Drugs & Pharmaceuticals" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FBIOP was trading at a 14.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 24.75% in the "Drugs & Pharmaceuticals" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FBIOP shares, versus FBIO:

Below is a dividend history chart for FBIOP, showing historical dividend payments on Fortress Biotech Inc's 9.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Fortress Biotech Inc's 9.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: FBIOP) is currently down about 4.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FBIO) are off about 4.4%.

