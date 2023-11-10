Fortress Biotech Prices 5.88 Mln Units Offering At $1.70/unit; Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO), a biopharmaceutical company, on Friday announced the pricing of its public offering of 5,885,000 units at $1.70 per unit.

One unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, that can be immediately exercised at $1.70 per share expiring five years from the issuance date.

The company intends to use gross proceeds of about $10 million for its operations including for general corporate purposes, research and development expenditures, clinical trial expenditures, manufacture and supply of product, and working capital.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 14, with Roth Capital Partners serving as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Additionally, the company said that certain directors and officers of the pharma firm participated in the offering and purchased an aggregate amount of approximately $2.9 million of units at the same purchase price.

In pre-market activity, Fortress Biotech shares are trading at $1.44, down 30.6% on Nasdaq.

