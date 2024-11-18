Fortress Biotech price target lowered to $4 from $5 at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered the firm’s price target on Fortress Biotech (FBIO) to $4 from $5 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 earnings that were within expectations, noting that the balance sheet was fortified in Q3. The firm, which notes key upcoming catalysts that include a Cosibelimab PDUFA date of December 28 and the Emrosi launch for the treatment of rosacea in the first half of 2025, cites dilution from the registered direct offering in September for the lowered price target

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FBIO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.