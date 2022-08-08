Fortress Biotech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FBIO) Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Fortress Biotech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FBIO) future prospects. Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The US$130m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$65m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$72m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Fortress Biotech's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering Fortress Biotech, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$38m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 63% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqCM:FBIO Earnings Per Share Growth August 8th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Fortress Biotech's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Fortress Biotech currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Fortress Biotech's case is 50%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

