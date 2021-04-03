Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Annual Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

As you might know, Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) just kicked off its latest full-year results with some very strong numbers. Revenues and losses per share both beat expectations, with revenues of US$46m leading estimates by 3.5%. Statutory losses were somewhat smaller thanthe analysts expected, coming in at US$0.65 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Fortress Biotech after the latest results. NasdaqCM:FBIO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 3rd 2021

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Fortress Biotech are now predicting revenues of US$64.3m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 41% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$0.58. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$60.8m and losses of US$0.46 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Fortress Biotech even after this update; although they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a sizeable expansion in per-share losses.

The consensus price target stayed unchanged at US$7.50, seeming to suggest that higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Fortress Biotech analyst has a price target of US$10.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$4.50. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Fortress Biotech's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 41% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.9% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 17% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Fortress Biotech to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Fortress Biotech. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Fortress Biotech going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Fortress Biotech that you should be aware of.

