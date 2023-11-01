Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Price Target Increased by 489.01% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) has been revised to 45.90 / share. This is an increase of 489.01% from the prior estimate of 7.79 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,464.25% from the latest reported closing price of 1.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortress Biotech. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBIO is 0.02%, a decrease of 36.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.17% to 22,709K shares. The put/call ratio of FBIO is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 6,391K shares representing 72.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,918K shares, representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIO by 21.80% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 3,310K shares representing 37.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,574K shares, representing a decrease of 38.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIO by 61.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,147K shares representing 24.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,732K shares representing 19.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 1,419K shares representing 15.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fortress Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. ("Fortress") is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that was ranked in Deloitte's 2019 and 2020 Technology Fast 500™, annual rankings of the fastest- growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors, based on percentages of fiscal year revenue growth over three-year periods. Fortress is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high- potential marketed and development-stage drugs and drug candidates. The company has seven marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at partners it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company's portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world's leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Nationwide Children's Hospital.

