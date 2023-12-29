Fortress Biotech Announces Pricing Of Registered Direct Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) has entered into a definitive agreement for the issuance and sale of 3,303,305 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 3,303,305 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $3.33 per share of common stock and accompanying warrant priced at-the-market. The warrants have an exercise price of $3.21 per share. The offering is anticipated to close on or about January 3, 2024.

Fortress Biotech expects the gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses, to be approximately $11.0 million. The company plans to use the net proceeds for operations, including, but not limited to, general corporate purposes, which may include research and development expenditures, clinical trial expenditures, license or acquisition of new products, and working capital.

Shares of Fortress Biotech are down 14% in pre-market trade on Friday.

