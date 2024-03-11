News & Insights

Fortrea sells enabling services and patient access businesses for up to $345 mln

March 11, 2024 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

March 11 (Reuters) - Contract research firm Fortrea Holdings FTRE.O on Monday said it will sell two of its businesses to private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners for up to $345 million.

The North Carolina-based company said it will receive $295 million for its enabling services segment and patient access businesses when the deal closes in the second quarter of 2024, with a further $50 million to be paid upon reaching specific transition-related milestones.

"After undertaking a strategic review of our business, divesting Endpoint and Fortrea Patient Access aligns with the interests of our customers," Fortrea Chairman and CEO Tom Pike said in a statement.

The endpoint clinical segment provides solutions to biopharmaceutical and contract research customers in serving complex and late-stage clinical trials.

Fortrea's patient access business provides patient support, product access, affordability and adherence solutions.

The company said the proposed divestiture further streamlines Fortrea's strategic focus as a pure-play contract research organization.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Tasim Zahid)

