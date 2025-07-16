Fortrea to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 6, 2025

Fortrea will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, hosting a conference call at 8:00 am ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Fortrea, a prominent global contract research organization, announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, prior to the market opening. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET on the same day to discuss these results and will include a question-and-answer session. Interested participants can register online via Fortrea's Investor Relations website, with a recommendation to join the call at least 10 minutes early to avoid delays. A replay of the call will also be available shortly after the event. Fortrea specializes in clinical development solutions for the life sciences sector, offering extensive services across various therapeutic areas and emphasizing innovation in healthcare.

Potential Positives

Fortrea is set to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, providing stakeholders with timely and relevant financial information.

The scheduled conference call indicates a commitment to transparency and investor engagement, allowing for direct communication between the company and its investors.

The press release emphasizes Fortrea's extensive experience and global presence in clinical development solutions, reinforcing its position as a leader in the CRO industry.

Fortrea’s involvement in driving healthcare innovation highlights its role in supporting the advancement of life-changing therapies, which can attract interest from potential partners and clients.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Fortrea release its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Fortrea will release its second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on August 6, 2025.

How can I participate in the Fortreaearnings call

Participants can register online at the Fortrea Investor Relations website to join theearnings call

What time is the Fortrea conference call scheduled?

The Fortrea conference call is scheduled for 8:00 am ET on August 6, 2025.

Is there a way to access a replay of theearnings call

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the event on the Fortrea Investor Relations website.

What services does Fortrea offer in the life sciences industry?

Fortrea provides clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, and consulting services across multiple therapeutic areas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FTRE Insider Trading Activity

$FTRE insiders have traded $FTRE stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL G. MCCONNELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,101 shares for an estimated $47,682 .

. MARK A. MORAIS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,033 shares for an estimated $47,400 .

. JAMES S. HANSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,198 shares for an estimated $18,904.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $FTRE stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FTRE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTRE in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FTRE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTRE forecast page.

$FTRE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTRE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FTRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $7.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $5.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $5.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 05/13/2025

Full Release



DURHAM, N.C., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) (the “Company”), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Fortrea will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET that day to review its financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.





To participate in theearnings call participants should register online at the



Fortrea Investor Relations website



. To avoid potential delays, please join at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call can also be accessed through the following



earnings webcast link



.





A replay of the live conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event and accessible on the



events and presentations section



of the Fortrea Investor Relations website.







About Fortrea







Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at



Fortrea.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



(formerly Twitter).







Fortrea Contacts







Hima Inguva (Investors) – 877-495-0816, hima.inguva@fortrea.com





Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422, media@fortrea.com





Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115, kdillon@prosek.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.