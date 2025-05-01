Fortrea Recognized as 'Leader' in Pharmacovigilance Operations by Everest Group in 2025 Assessment

Fortrea recognized as a "Leader" in pharmacovigilance operations by Everest Group for its comprehensive safety solutions.

Fortrea, a leading global contract research organization, has been named a "Leader" in pharmacovigilance operations by Everest Group in its 2025 PEAK Matrix® Assessment. This recognition highlights Fortrea's excellence in both pre- and post-approval pharmacovigilance, emphasizing its comprehensive solutions that ensure patient safety throughout the product lifecycle. Mark Morais, the company's COO, expressed pride in this achievement, linking it to Fortrea's commitment to accelerating patient access to life-saving treatments. The assessment evaluated 29 pharmacovigilance providers based on their market impact and capabilities, with Fortrea standing out for its integrated approach, extensive therapeutic expertise, and global safety services. Clients appreciate Fortrea's scientific depth and scalability, which contribute to its leading position in the industry.

Potential Positives

Fortrea has been recognized as a "Leader" in pharmacovigilance operations by Everest Group, highlighting its excellence in both pre- and post-approval PV operations.

The recognition is based on comprehensive assessments, including client feedback and analysis of market impact, showcasing Fortrea's strong position in the industry.

Fortrea's dual-strength capabilities in clinical-stage safety services and robust post-marketing operations set it apart in the competitive market.

The acknowledgment from Everest Group reinforces Fortrea’s mission to enhance patient safety and its commitment to delivering high-quality safety solutions globally.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What recognition did Fortrea receive in 2025?

Fortrea was recognized as a “Leader” in pharmacovigilance operations by Everest Group in its annual assessment.

What are Fortrea's key competencies in pharmacovigilance?

Fortrea offers comprehensive safety solutions spanning clinical stages and post-marketing operations, backed by deep expertise in over 60 therapeutic areas.

Who assesses the pharmacovigilance operations market?

The Everest Group assesses the pharmacovigilance operations market through its PEAK Matrix® framework, analyzing various market providers.

What is Fortrea's approach to patient safety?

Fortrea prioritizes a first-time-right approach, focusing on patient and physician needs alongside regulatory compliance in its safety operations.

How can I learn more about Fortrea's services?

For more information about Fortrea's clinical safety solutions, visit their official website at Fortrea.com.

DURHAM, N.C., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fortrea



(Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced it has been recognized as a “Leader” for pharmacovigilance (PV) operations by Everest Group in its annual Pharmacovigilance Operations PEAK Matrix



®



Assessment 2025. Fortrea’s top position was recognized in both pre-and post-approval PV operations in Everest Group’s proprietary framework, which assesses market impact along with vision and capability.





“Fortrea’s mission is to bring life-changing treatments to patients faster, and we have translated our profound commitment to patients into recognized leadership in pharmacovigilance,” said Mark Morais, chief operations officer and president, Fortrea Clinical Development. “Fortrea provides global end-to-end safety solutions that span the life cycle of products from early clinical phases through post-approval. Our first-time-right approach prioritizes the needs of patients, physicians and regulatory authorities. Our customers have given us great feedback on our solutions and earning this industry recognition is a further testament to our dedicated teams.”





In the Everest Group report, it assessed 29 PV operations providers featured on the PV Operations PEAK Matrix. Each provider profile provided a holistic picture of its service focus, solution offerings, and domain investments. The assessment is based on Everest Group’s annual RFI process for calendar year 2024, interactions with leading PV providers, client reference checks, and an ongoing analysis of the PV operations market.





“As pharmacovigilance adapts to greater therapeutic complexity, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and increasing patient safety expectations, sponsors are turning to service provider partners that go beyond transactional delivery, seeking those who offer integrated scientific insight, forward-looking risk mitigation, and end-to-end strategic support across the product lifecycle,” said Vandana Sharma, practice director at Everest Group. “Fortrea stands out with its dual-strength PV capabilities, offering comprehensive clinical-stage safety services built on deep domain expertise across 60+ therapeutic areas, alongside robust post-marketing operations supported by global Qualified Person Responsible for Pharmacovigilance (QPPV) coverage and technology-led innovation. Its multidisciplinary collaboration model, flexible delivery frameworks, and sustained investment in technology and partnerships across key PV functions set it apart in the market. Clients consistently recognize Fortrea’s strengths in scientific depth, scalability, and global reach, earning it a Leader position in Everest Group’s Pharmacovigilance Operations PEAK Matrix



®



Assessment 2025.”





Fortrea’s safety team comprises dedicated, globally based professionals, using industry-standard safety systems and proprietary automation to maximize efficiencies and address country-specific requirements. Its safety offerings include a medical contact center; case processing; medical review; aggregate reporting; safety surveillance; and QPPV support. For more information, please visit:



https://www.fortrea.com/clinical-solutions/safety



.







About Fortrea







Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at



Fortrea.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



(formerly Twitter).







Fortrea Contacts:







Hima Inguva (Investors) – 877-495-0816,



hima.inguva@fortrea.com











Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422,



media@fortrea.com











Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115,



kdillon@prosek.com









About Everest Group







Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix



®



assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix



®



to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at



www.everestgrp.com



.







Disclaimer







Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix



®



Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix



®



reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix



®



reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit



Everest Group PEAK Matrix



®



Reports



.



