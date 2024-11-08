News & Insights

Markets
FTRE

Fortrea Q3 Loss Widens, Revenue Down

November 08, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE), a contract research organization, Friday reported net loss from continuing operations of $18.5 million or $0.21 per share for the third quarter, wider than $16.1 million or $0.18 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago, mainly due to decrease in revenue.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted income from continuing operations of $20.7 million or $0.23 per share, versus $20.1 million or $0.23 per share in the previous year.

Operating loss was $18 million compared with operating income of $103 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter decreased to $674.9 million from $713.8 million in the previous year.

For the full year, the company now expects revenue in the range of $2.7 billion - $2.725 billion, compared with the previous guidance of $2.7 billion - $2.75 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.