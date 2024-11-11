Fortrea price target raised to $30 from $28 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Fortrea (FTRE) to $30 from $28 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm expects superlative EPS growth and recovery, particularly in 2H25 and believes they’ll get through TSA and spin transitions in early 2025, with revenue growth resumption, cost leverage, and better interest expense additive.

