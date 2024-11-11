Fortrea price target raised to $25 from $23 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee raised the firm’s price target on Fortrea (FTRE) to $25 from $23 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 demonstrated signs of improvement and suggests the company has some improved visibility into its pipeline of opportunity over the coming quarters.

