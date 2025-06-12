Fortrea Implements Stockholder Rights Plan Effective Immediately Through June 2026

(RTTNews) - Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE), a global contract research organization, announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited-duration stockholder rights plan effective immediately, set to expire on June 10, 2026, unless earlier terminated.

The Rights Plan is designed to protect long-term shareholder value by ensuring fair and equal treatment of all stockholders in the event of any takeover attempt.

It prevents any person or group from acquiring 10% or more of Fortrea's common stock without triggering rights that allow other shareholders to purchase stock at a discount, discouraging hostile takeovers.

Each outstanding share will receive one Right as of the close of business on June 23, 2025.

The Rights Plan encourages potential acquirers to engage directly with the Board and is not intended to deter or block legitimate offers.

Paul Hickey, Fortrea CEO, stated, "The Rights Plan helps safeguard our company's future and ensures shareholders are treated fairly in any potential transaction."

Fortrea provides clinical development solutions to biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, leveraging over 30 years of experience across more than 20 therapeutic areas worldwide.

Currently, FTRE is trading at $6.47, up by 19.15 percent on the Nasdaq.

