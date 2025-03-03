Fortrea Holdings Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE):

Earnings: -$61.2 million in Q4 vs. -$54.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.68 in Q4 vs. -$0.62 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fortrea Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.6 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.37 per share Revenue: $697.0 million in Q4 vs. $709.7 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.