Fortrea Holdings Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE):

Earnings: -$15.90 million in Q3 vs. -$18.50 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.17 in Q3 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fortrea Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.70 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.16 per share Revenue: $701.30 million in Q3 vs. $674.90 million in the same period last year.

The company updated FY25 revenue guidance to $2.700 Bln. - $2.750 Bln. from $2.600 Bln -$2.700 Bln.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.