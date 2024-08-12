Fortrea Holdings Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE):

Earnings: -$99.3 million in Q2 vs. $25 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.11 in Q2 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fortrea Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.3 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $662.4 million in Q2 vs. $725.1 million in the same period last year.

