Fortrea Holdings (FTRE) Price Target Increased by 28.79% to 16.88

The average one-year price target for Fortrea Holdings (NasdaqGS:FTRE) has been revised to $16.88 / share. This is an increase of 28.79% from the prior estimate of $13.11 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.66% from the latest reported closing price of $14.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortrea Holdings. This is an decrease of 192 owner(s) or 36.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTRE is 0.07%, an increase of 14.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.74% to 104,458K shares. The put/call ratio of FTRE is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,273K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,979K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTRE by 22.87% over the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 4,509K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,039K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company.

Sessa Capital IM holds 3,994K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,697K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.