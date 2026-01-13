Fortrea Holdings (FTRE) Price Target Increased by 16.03% to 15.50

The average one-year price target for Fortrea Holdings (NasdaqGS:FTRE) has been revised to $15.50 / share. This is an increase of 16.03% from the prior estimate of $13.36 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.74% from the latest reported closing price of $18.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortrea Holdings. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTRE is 0.04%, an increase of 75.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.87% to 111,293K shares. The put/call ratio of FTRE is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,979K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,900K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTRE by 55.03% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,391K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,552K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTRE by 37.01% over the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 4,509K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 3,994K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,735K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,515K shares , representing a decrease of 74.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTRE by 79.00% over the last quarter.

