Fortrea Holdings Cuts Full-year Revenue Outlook - Update

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE) has lowered its annual revenue outlook below analysts' view, citing lower pass-through revenues and, to a lesser extent, lower service-fee revenues in the second half due to a decline in net new business in the first half.

The company now expects revenue of $2.700 billion to $2.750 billion, compared with the previous outlook of $2.785 billion to $2.855 billion.

Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to post revenue of $2.8 billion, for the year.

Excluding items, EBITDA is now anticipated to be $220 million to $240 million, versus the earlier guidance of $240 million to $260 million.

FTRE was trading down 7 percent at $23.40 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Q2 Results:

Below are the earnings highlights for Fortrea Holdings:

Earnings: -$99.3 million in Q2 vs. $25 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.11 in Q2 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fortrea Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.3 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $662.4 million in Q2 vs. $725.1 million in the same period last year.

