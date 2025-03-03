FORTREA Earnings Results: $FTRE Reports Quarterly Earnings

FORTREA ($FTRE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, missing estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $697,000,000, missing estimates of $717,284,910 by $-20,284,910.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FTRE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
FORTREA Insider Trading Activity
FORTREA insiders have traded $FTRE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS PIKE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 11,268 shares for an estimated $203,274
- MARK A. MORAIS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,197 shares for an estimated $17,660.
- JILL G. MCCONNELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,118 shares for an estimated $16,476.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
FORTREA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of FORTREA stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 3,265,402 shares (+67.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,899,747
- GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,611,867 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,237,340
- BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA removed 2,293,167 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,767,564
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,312,549 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,479,038
- CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP added 1,260,156 shares (+56.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,501,909
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,197,696 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,337,030
- STARBOARD VALUE LP removed 922,000 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,195,300
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.