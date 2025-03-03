FORTREA Earnings Results: $FTRE Reports Quarterly Earnings

FORTREA ($FTRE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, missing estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $697,000,000, missing estimates of $717,284,910 by $-20,284,910.

FORTREA Insider Trading Activity

FORTREA insiders have traded $FTRE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS PIKE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 11,268 shares for an estimated $203,274

MARK A. MORAIS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,197 shares for an estimated $17,660 .

. JILL G. MCCONNELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,118 shares for an estimated $16,476.

FORTREA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of FORTREA stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

