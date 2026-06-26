Fortrea Appoints Jason Knoblauch To Succeed Jill McConnell As CFO

(RTTNews) - Contract research organization Fortrea Holdings, Inc. (FTRE) announced Friday that Jason Knoblauch has been appointed as chief financial officer, effective July 6, 2026. He will succeed Jill McConnell, who is stepping down, and is committed to ensuring a smooth transition.

Knoblauch joins Fortrea from Clario, a provider of endpoint data solutions to the clinical trials industry, where he served as CFO. Previously, he was CFO at Curia, a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization.

Earlier in his career, Knoblauch served in various financial leadership roles at Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), including interim CFO and as a member of the senior leadership team that led PPD to a successful IPO in 2020.

Prior to PDD, he was a director in PricewaterhouseCoopers' (PwC's) Transaction Services practice.

Additionally, the Company reiterates its guidance for the full year 2026, targeting revenues in the range of $2,550 million to $2,650 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $190 million to $220 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.