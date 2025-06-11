Fortrea Appoints Anshul Thakral as CEO to Drive Transformation and Growth

Fortrea appoints Anshul Thakral as CEO, focusing on growth and clinical trial innovation, effective August 4, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Fortrea, a prominent global contract research organization, announced the appointment of Anshul Thakral as its new CEO starting August 4, 2025. Thakral, who has over 20 years of experience in the life sciences sector, will also join the company's Board of Directors. He takes over from Interim CEO Peter M. Neupert, who will continue as chairman. Thakral aims to implement Fortrea's transformation plan to enhance profitable growth and create value for customers and shareholders. Neupert praised Thakral's expertise and commitment to innovation, while Thakral expressed excitement about leading Fortrea in delivering agile drug development solutions.

Potential Positives

Fortrea has appointed Anshul Thakral as CEO, effective August 4, 2025, who brings over 20 years of experience in life sciences and a strong background in the CRO industry.

Thakral's leadership will focus on executing the company's transformation plan and enhancing profitable growth, indicating a strategic shift toward increasing shareholder value.

The appointment is seen as pivotal for the company, as Thakral expresses confidence in delivering customer-focused solutions and accelerating the development of life-changing therapies.

Potential Negatives

Transitioning to a new CEO may indicate underlying issues with leadership stability, raising concerns among investors about the company's direction and focus.



The press release highlights potential vulnerabilities related to the company’s dependence on successful implementation of its transformation plan and growth opportunities, which may reflect a lack of confidence in its current performance.



Extensive cautionary statements about forward-looking risks suggest significant uncertainties facing the company's future financial performance and operational strategy.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as the new CEO of Fortrea?

Anshul Thakral has been named the new CEO of Fortrea, effective August 4, 2025.

What experience does Anshul Thakral bring to Fortrea?

Anshul Thakral brings over 20 years of experience in life sciences, including roles at PPD and Launch Therapeutics.

What will Thakral focus on as CEO?

Thakral will focus on executing Fortrea’s transformation plan and driving profitable growth.

Who did Anshul Thakral succeed as CEO?

Anshul Thakral succeeds Interim CEO Peter M. Neupert, who will remain as chairman of the board.

What is Fortrea's primary business focus?

Fortrea is a global provider of clinical development solutions for the life sciences industry, partnering with biopharmaceutical companies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FTRE Insider Trading Activity

$FTRE insiders have traded $FTRE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS PIKE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 11,268 shares for an estimated $203,274

JILL G. MCCONNELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,101 shares for an estimated $47,682 .

. MARK A. MORAIS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,033 shares for an estimated $47,400 .

. JAMES S. HANSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,198 shares for an estimated $18,904.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $FTRE stock to their portfolio, and 218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FTRE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTRE in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FTRE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FTRE forecast page.

$FTRE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTRE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FTRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $12.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $12.0 on 03/04/2025

Full Release







DURHAM, N.C., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) (the “Company”), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced that Fortrea’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) named Anshul Thakral as Fortrea’s CEO, effective August 4, 2025. He was also appointed to serve as a director on the Company’s Board, effective as of that date. Thakral succeeds Interim CEO, Peter M. Neupert, who will remain as chairman of the board.





Thakral brings more than 20 years of experience in life sciences as an executive and commercial leader, advisor and entrepreneur. He will focus on executing the Company’s transformation plan and sharpening Fortrea’s focus on profitable growth. Further, he will oversee additional value creation efforts for customers, employees and shareholders.





“Anshul is an exceptional leader with extensive life sciences experience, deep familiarity with the CRO industry, a commitment to innovation and a proven record of building companies and growing revenue,” said Neupert. “His strong business development capabilities, commercial insights and relentless focus on customer engagement make him ideally suited to lead Fortrea. Further, he also shares the Company’s commitment to modernizing the clinical trials process and combining the best talent, science and technology to effectively and efficiently respond to changing customer and patient needs. We are delighted to welcome Anshul to Fortrea as we seek to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities we see ahead and meet our customers’ needs.”





“Since its founding, the Fortrea team has earned a strong reputation for leading with science and creating a differentiated customer experience,” said Thakral. “I share the team’s passion for customers and the patients they serve, and I’m honored to take the reins at this pivotal moment. It is an exciting opportunity to lead the organization as it continues to deliver flexible and agile drug development solutions that accelerate the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients. I’m confident this company can execute on its patient and customer-focused mission while delivering profitable growth, which ultimately delivers value for shareholders.”







About Anshul Thakral







Thakral joins Fortrea from Launch Therapeutics, a company he co-founded at which he served as CEO. Previously, he held several executive leadership roles at PPD, a leading CRO, including chief commercial officer and executive vice president of Peri- and Post-Approval Services. He led PPD Biotech, which contributed to PPD’s growth. Prior to PPD, Thakral ran the global life sciences business unit at Gerson Lehrman Group and served as an Associate Principal at McKinsey & Company in the healthcare practice. He currently serves on the board of directors of TriNetX, Saama Technologies and Orsini Specialty Pharmacy. He earned his B.S. and M.S.E. in Biomedical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University and his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.







About Fortrea







Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at





Fortrea.com





and follow us on





LinkedIn





and





X





(formerly Twitter).







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, the Company’s growth opportunities. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “assume,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to successfully implement its business strategies and execute its long-term value creation strategy; risks and expenses associated with the Company’s international operations, tariff policies, trade sanctions and other trade restrictions and currency fluctuations; the Company’s customer or therapeutic area concentrations; any further deterioration in the macroeconomic environment or further changes in government regulations and funding, which could lead to defaults or cancellations by the Company’s customers; the risk that the Company’s backlog and net new business may not be indicative of the Company’s future revenues and that the Company might not realize all of the anticipated future revenue reflected in the Company’s backlog; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient net new business awards, or the possibility that net new business awards are delayed, terminated, reduced in scope, or fail to go to contract; if the Company underprices its contracts, overruns its cost estimates, or fails to receive approval for, or experiences delays in documentation of change orders; and other factors described from time to time in documents that the Company files with the SEC. For a further discussion of the risks relating to the Company’s business, see the “Risk Factors” Section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as such factors may be amended or updated from time to time in the Company’s subsequent periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.







Contacts:







Hima Inguva (Investors) – 877-495-0816,



hima.inguva@fortrea.com







Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422,



media@fortrea.com







Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115,



kdillon@prosek.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5c68cf1-6d3c-43bd-9d33-d08bb4c53cb5





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.