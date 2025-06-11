Markets
Fortrea Appoints Anshul Thakral As CEO

(RTTNews) - Fortrea (FTRE) Wednesday announced the appointment of Anshul Thakral as its CEO, effective August 4, 2025.

He was also appointed to serve as a director on the company's Board, effective as of that date. Thakral succeeds Interim CEO, Peter Neupert, who will remain as chairman of the board.

Thakral will focus on executing the company's transformation plan and sharpening Fortrea's focus on profitable growth.

Thakral joins Fortrea from Launch Therapeutics, a company he co-founded at which he served as CEO. Previously, he held several executive leadership roles at PPD, a leading CRO, including chief commercial officer and executive vice president of Peri- and Post-Approval Services.

