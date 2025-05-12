Fortrea Announces Leadership Transition: Thomas Pike Steps Down as CEO, Peter M. Neupert Appointed Interim CEO and Board Chair

Fortrea's CEO Thomas Pike resigns; Peter Neupert appointed interim CEO as executive search progresses.

Quiver AI Summary

On May 12, 2025, Fortrea, a global contract research organization, announced that Thomas Pike will step down as CEO and Chairman, effective May 13, 2025. Peter M. Neupert, the Lead Independent Director, will take over as Interim CEO and Board Chair while the company conducts an executive search for a permanent successor. Pike has agreed to support the leadership team during the transition under a consulting agreement. Neupert expressed gratitude for Pike's contributions during a challenging period for the company, emphasizing the importance of this planned leadership transition as Fortrea prepares for its future as an independent entity. A conference call to discuss earnings is scheduled for the same day, and Fortrea continues to provide clinical development services globally, underscoring its commitment to innovation in healthcare.

Potential Positives

Leadership Transition: The appointment of Peter M. Neupert as Interim CEO and Board Chair signals a planned and stable leadership transition, which can foster investor confidence.

Succession Planning: The ongoing executive search indicates proactive succession planning, suggesting the company is focused on long-term stability and growth.

Consulting Agreement: Thomas Pike's consulting agreement during the transition ensures continuity and allows current leadership to benefit from his experience and guidance.

Operational Independence: The announcement emphasizes Fortrea's maturity as a fully independent company, marking a significant milestone in its evolution since the spin-off.

Potential Negatives

Thomas Pike's departure as CEO and Chairman may lead to uncertainty and instability within the company during the transition period.

The statement about a challenging operating environment indicates potential underlying issues that may affect Fortrea's performance moving forward.

The need for a new CEO suggests that there may be leadership gaps or strategic misalignments that need to be addressed, raising concerns about the company's future direction.

FAQ

Who is the new CEO of Fortrea?

Peter M. Neupert will serve as the Interim Chief Executive Officer starting May 13, 2025.

Why is Thomas Pike stepping down?

Thomas Pike is stepping down as part of a planned transition during succession planning.

What is Fortrea's business focus?

Fortrea is a leading global contract research organization providing clinical development solutions for the life sciences industry.

How can I access Fortrea'searnings call

To participate in theearnings call register on the Fortrea Investor Relations website at least 10 minutes before it starts.

Is a replay of theearnings callavailable?

Yes, a replay of theearnings callwill be available shortly after the event on Fortrea’s website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FTRE Insider Trading Activity

$FTRE insiders have traded $FTRE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS PIKE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 11,268 shares for an estimated $203,274

JILL G. MCCONNELL (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,971 shares for an estimated $34,630 .

. MARK A. MORAIS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,903 shares for an estimated $34,348 .

. JAMES S. HANSON (General Counsel) sold 1,007 shares for an estimated $9,767

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $FTRE stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FTRE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTRE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FTRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $12.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $12.0 on 03/04/2025

Full Release



DURHAM, N.C., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fortrea



(Nasdaq: FTRE) (the “Company”), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced that Thomas Pike is stepping down from his role as Fortrea’s Chief Executive Officer and as Chairman of its Board. Fortrea’s Lead Independent Director, Peter M. Neupert, will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair, beginning May 13, 2025. As part of a succession planning process, an executive search is already at an advanced stage. Mr. Pike has entered into a consulting agreement with the Company to serve as a resource to its leadership team through the transition.





“On behalf of Fortrea’s Board, I would like to thank Tom for his invaluable contributions and leadership to Fortrea during a pivotal time,” said Neupert. “Tom has led the company through a challenging period, navigating a complex operating environment while laying critical groundwork for long-term improvement. With Fortrea now operating as a fully independent company as it approaches two years since its spin, Tom and the Board agreed that this is the right time to move ahead with this planned transition.”





“The Fortrea story is more than 30 years in the making, and it’s time for the next chapter,” said Pike. “Since joining almost two and a half years ago when Fortrea was still notional, I have been honored to work with the leadership team as we led the Company’s formation and transition, delivered for our customers, and developed an extraordinary team of talented people around the world. Over time, we have created a leading, agile CRO, bringing unique focus and capabilities to address the needs of customers and achieve our patient-inspired purpose. I am proud of our shared achievements and believe the best is yet to come.”





Peter M. Neupert is a seasoned leader and board member with a track record of success in the healthcare and technology industries. He served as an Operating Partner at Health Evolution Partners, a private equity fund, from February 2012 to July 2014. Prior to joining Health Evolution Partners, Neupert served as Corporate Vice President, Health Solutions Group at Microsoft from August 2005 to January 2012, and as the founding Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of directors of drugstore.com, which he joined in July 1998.







Earnings Call and Replay







Fortrea will hold itsearnings conference callat 9 a.m. ET on May 12, 2025, which will include a question and answer session. To participate in theearnings call participants should register online at the Fortrea Investor Relations website. To avoid potential delays, please join at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call can also be accessed through the following



earnings webcast link



. A replay of the live conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event and accessible on the events and presentations section of the Fortrea website. A supplemental slide presentation will also be available on the Investor Relations website prior to the start of the call.







About Fortrea







Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at



Fortrea.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



(formerly Twitter).







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “assume,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the duration and results of the search for a new chief executive officer; the Company’s ability to successfully implement the Company’s business strategies and execute the Company’s long-term value creation strategy; risks and expenses associated with the Company’s international operations, tariff policies, trade sanctions and other trade restrictions, and currency fluctuations; the Company’s customer or therapeutic area concentrations; any further deterioration in the macroeconomic environment or further changes in government regulations and funding, which could lead to defaults or cancellations by the Company’s customers; the risk that the Company’s backlog and net new business may not be indicative of the Company’s future revenues and that the Company might not realize all of the anticipated future revenue reflected in the Company’s backlog; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient net new business awards, or if net new business awards are delayed, terminated, reduced in scope, or fail to go to contract; if the Company underprices its contracts, overruns its cost estimates, or fails to receive approval for, or experiences delays in documentation of change orders; and other factors described from time to time in documents that the Company files with the SEC. For a further discussion of the risks relating to the Company’s business, see the “Risk Factors” Section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31. 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be amended or updated from time to time in the Company’s subsequent periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.







Fortrea Contacts:







Hima Inguva (Investors) – 877-495-0816,



hima.inguva@fortrea.com







Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422,



media@fortrea.com







Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115,



kdillon@prosek.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.