Fortnite says gamers can no longer sign in using Apple ID

Corrects typographical error

Sept 9 (Reuters) - "Fortnite" users will not be able to sign in to the game using their Apple Inc AAPL.O ID as soon as Sept. 11, the video game maker said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

