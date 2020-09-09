Fortnite says gamers can no longer sign in using Apple ID
Sept 9 (Reuters) - "Fortnite" users will not be able to sign in to the game using their Apple Inc AAPL.O ID as soon as Sept. 11, the video game maker said on Wednesday.
