Fortnite maker sues Apple after removal of game from App Store

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O on Thursday removed popular video game "Fortnite" from its App Store for violating the company's in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to initiate legal action against the iPhone maker.

The move came after Epic Games enabled a direct payment feature on the Fortnite app, which Apple said violated its in-app payment guidelines.

"Apple's removal of Fortnite is yet another example of Apple flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100% monopoly over the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market," Epic said in a statement.

Apple takes a cut of between 15% and 30% for most payments made inside apps, though there are some exceptions for companies that already have a credit card on file with iPhone customers if they also offer an in-app payment that would benefit Apple.

"The fact that their (Epic) business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users," Apple said in a statement.

Epic Games free-to-play battle-royal videogame "Fortnite" has reached massive popularity among young gamers since its launch in 2017, and competes with Tencent Holdings' "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds".

