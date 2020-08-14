Fortnite Developer Epic Sues Apple, Google Over App Store Fee Disputes

(RTTNews) - Epic Games Inc., the developer of popular game Fortnite, has filed lawsuits against both Apple Inc. and Google after they removed the game from their app stores.

The development reflects disputes related to app store fee the tech giants take from each purchase.

Epic Games, which has been against the 30 percent revenue cut the two companies take from paid apps, on Thursday added a direct payment option to Fortnite. The feature will allow its users to directly make in-app purchases from the company, instead of paying through the app stores of Apple and Google.

Following this, Apple blocked Fortnite from the App Store, instructing Epic to remove the 'Epic direct payment' feature.

In a statement, Apple stated that Epic's newly added feature in its app was not reviewed or approved by Apple. The company also accused that Epic did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services.

Google also removed the app from its digital marketplace later accusing Epic of app rule breaking.

In a lawsuit filed in a California district court, Epic alleged that Apple's stranglehold on the iOS ecosystem is anti-competitive.

Epic accused Apple of keeping prices high in order to collect 30% of users' payments, and is blocking Fortnite in order to prevent Epic from passing on the savings from direct payments to the customers.

The game developer it is not seeking money for its injuries, but wants to stop Apple's practices.

Epic also filed a complaint against Google for alleged anti-competitive behavior.

As per Epic's lawsuit, its most popular game Fortnite, which connect people in a colorful, virtual world, attracted over 125 million players in the first year after its release in 2017. As of now, Fortnite has topped 350 million players and has become a global cultural phenomenon.

Epic has also started a #FreeFortnite campaign, asking their users to raise voice against the tech giants.

