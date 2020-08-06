"Fortnite" developer Epic Games raises $1.78 billion

US Markets
Neha Malara
Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game "Fortnite" said on Thursday it has raised $1.78 billion in its latest funding round, taking the company's valuation past $17 billion.

The latest funding round includes the $250 million investment from Japan's Sony Corp 6758.T last month for a stake in the company.

Spending in the United States on video games for June surged 26% to $1.2 billion, the highest for the month in over a decade, according to research firm NPD, as people turned to games during lockdowns and also purchased more in-game content.

Epic, which also developed the game engine "Unreal", said the latest round included funds managed by BlackRock Inc BLK.N and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. (https://bwnews.pr/2DAWidI)

