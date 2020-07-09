'Fortnite' creator Epic Games gets $250 mln investment from Sony

July 9 (Reuters) - Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game "Fortnite", said on Thursday it had received a $250 million investment from Japan's Sony Corp 6758.T for a minority stake in the company.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Epic was close to raising a $750 million round of funding, from investors including T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW.O and Baillie Gifford, at a valuation of about $17 billion. (https://reut.rs/3feq1Hb)

Epic, which also developed the game engine "Unreal", in 2018 received $1.25 billion in funding from investors, including KKR & Co Inc KKR.N.

Sony is all set to launch its next-generation console PlayStation 5 later this year, with titles including Ubisoft's UBIP.PA "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" and Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto V."

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.