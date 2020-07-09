US Markets
'Fortnite' creator Epic Games gets $250 mln investment from Sony

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game "Fortnite", said on Thursday it had received a $250 million investment from Japan's Sony Corp for a minority stake in the company.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Epic was close to raising a $750 million round of funding, from investors including T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW.O and Baillie Gifford, at a valuation of about $17 billion. (https://reut.rs/3feq1Hb)

Epic, which also developed the game engine "Unreal", in 2018 received $1.25 billion in funding from investors, including KKR & Co Inc KKR.N.

Sony is all set to launch its next-generation console PlayStation 5 later this year, with titles including Ubisoft's UBIP.PA "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" and Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto V."

