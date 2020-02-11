Markets
FTV.PRA

Fortive's Preferred Stock, Series A Yield Pushes Past 5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fortive Corp's 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: FTV.PRA) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $50.00), with shares changing hands as low as $999.74 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 4.92% in the "Industrial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FTV.PRA was trading at a 0.25% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 69.33% in the "Industrial" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FTV.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Fortive Corp's 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A :

FTV.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Fortive Corp's 5.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: FTV.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FTV) are up about 0.3%.

